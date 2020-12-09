The Fayette County Courthouse is closed to the general public until Jan. 4, as county offices operate with restrictions due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
The closure started Wednesday.
Exceptions will be made for previously scheduled appointments. The county court system will remain open for only emergency, essential matters and certain previously-scheduled events.
Those conducting court business are asked to contact their attorney to confirm if their court proceeding will occur. Those who are not represented by an attorney should contact the administrative office of the Fayette County courts.
A strictly-enforced mask requirement will continue to be followed upon entry to the courthouse.
During the phase of limited operations, the county will clean and sanitize all county facilities, and continue to work with WVU Medicine to ensure all COVID-19 safety protocols are being met.
The commissioners have encouraged everyone to continue to follow health recommendations like vigorous hand washing, mask wearing, avoidance of facial touching, sneezing or coughing into cloths or elbows, social distancing from crowds and isolating when exhibiting signs of illness.
The commissioners have asked anyone needing to contact county offices do so via phone, email or online at www.fayettecountypa.org.
