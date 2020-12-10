Fayette County President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. said the county’s courts and court-related offices are “open and fully operational.”
That includes adult probation, juvenile probation, domestic relations and child custody offices, and the Administrative Office of Fayette County Courts. Common pleas, magisterial district and problem solving courts are also open, but preliminary hearings for non-incarcerated defendants have been continued until after Jan. 4.
“Court hearings that were already scheduled during the pendency of the county’s now limited operations will proceed,” Fayette County Court Solicitor Garnet Gordon said Thursday. “Court participants should contact the scheduling judge’s chambers prior to the proceeding to confirm whether the hearing will be held in person or by video.”
A release issued by the county late Tuesday indicated the courts were closed except for emergency or essential matters and “certain previously scheduled events.”
Wagner said court offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The courts have a constitutional obligation to remain open for the citizens of the commonwealth,” Wagner said.
Social distancing and mask mandates will be enforced, he said, and court hearings will be conducted either in person and through advanced communication technology.
The prothonotary, clerk of courts, register of wills and recorder of deeds offices are also open and operational, he noted. Those who need services at those offices are advised to call the office to confirm availability and operating procedures before going in person.
Non-court-related county offices, meanwhile, are closed to the general public through Jan. 4, except for previously scheduled appointments to conduct essential business.
