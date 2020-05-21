Local cases of the coronavirus remained steady Thursday as the region neared the end of its first week in the yellow phase.
“At our last look at our data, the southwest is doing very well,” Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said during a press conference.
Most southwestern Pennsylvania counties moved into the yellow phase May 15, with the exception of Beaver County, which remained in the red phase until this past Friday due to a large outbreak of the coronavirus, mainly in a personal care home.
Fayette, Greene and Washington counties had no increase in cases, with Fayette at 93 cases since Tuesday, Washington at 130 since Monday and Greene at 27 for the 19th day in a row. Westmoreland County’s cases increased from 432 to 434.
There were 980 new cases reported in the state, bringing the statewide total to 65,392 and 102 new deaths for a total of 4,869.
Levine said officials are continuing to look at data to define their metrics for entering the green phase, which she said will be completed “very soon.”
She also addressed reported discrepancies between COVID-19 deaths reported by the state Department of Health and county coroners’ offices. The DOH death reports are based on the county of residence, while coroner data is based on the location where a person died, Levine said.
“We have always reported it in terms of their residence,” she said.
Levine also noted that the results of antibody tests are reported in the DOH data, but that those who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies are reported as probable cases, not confirmed cases. Only confirmed cases are used to determine whether a county should be moved from red to yellow or yellow to green, she said.
Levine also paused to recognize first responders and health care workers during the press conference in honor of EMS Week, which is May 17 to 23. Last week was Police Week.
“Today I want to sincerely thank EMS providers who serve across the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania. They play a crucial part in ensuring that our commonwealth is a healthy and vibrant place to live,” she said.
The DOH is the lead agency for EMS. Statewide, EMS services respond to 1 million calls every year. She said many first responders and health care workers are putting in extra hours, and some are away from their families. She reminded them to take care of themselves as they take care of those in need.
“If you are feeling overwhelmed, it’s OK to ask for help,” she said. “It’s OK to not be OK.”
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, can text “PA” to 741-741 or call 1-855-284-2494.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
