Between Aug. 21 and 27, Fayette County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and rate of cases per 100,000 dropped below the state’s numbers.
Fayette County’s positivity rate was 2.4%, with the state’s at 3.2%, according to state Department of Health data. The county had 17.6 cases per 100,000 residents last week, as compared to the statewide number of 32.5.
State officials use the two numbers as guides for county school officials to determine whether classes should be held in-person, virtually or a hybrid of the two.
Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties all fall within the state recommendation that hybrid or fully remote classes be held.
Statewide, 835 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday – the highest number of new cases since Aug. 16.
Cases in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties accounted for 37 of them.
Local DOH data updates reported Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 681 cases (+7); 12,289 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 136 cases (+1); 3,481 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,019 cases (+18); 20,331 negative tests; 26 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,789 cases (+11); 36,752 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,128 cases (+63); 144,014 negative tests; 311 deaths (+7)
Pennsylvania: 131,991 cases (+835); 1,488,835 negative tests; 7,655 deaths (+20)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 18 cases in residents; 14 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 58 cases in residents; 12 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 205 cases in residents; 57 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 97 facilities; 1,205 cases in residents; 385 in employees; 230 deaths
Pennsylvania: 925 facilities; 20,937 cases in residents; 4,485 in employees; 5,157 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
