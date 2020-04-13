The Fayette County district attorney’s office and the county Bureau of Investigation obtained 20,000 masks to keep local front line workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Attorney Rich Bower said $15,000 from the forfeiture fund was used to purchase the masks.
“As the district attorney’s office, everybody thinks all we do is prosecute people, but we have resources to do things, and this helps the community,” Bower said. “This is a time of need where everybody needs to step up.”
He said the idea to buy and donate the masks came after a friend of his said he had a couple thousand masks to donate. Bower said he decided to purchase additional masks to add to that, giving them out to essential workers who need them.
One of the recent recipients of the masks was Fayette County Children and Youth Services.
John Fritts, the deputy administrator of CYS said they were able to supply everyone in the agency with three masks and the couple of hundred leftover will replenish the ones that are used by the workers.
“They don’t have the option of not going into the homes especially when children’s safety is in question so this gesture goes a long way in giving them some piece of mind,” Fritts said, adding that the workers have a tremendous sense of appreciation and relief with the donation.
In addition to the CYS donation, Bower said 15,600 masks have been distributed to Uniontown Hospital, Highlands Hospital, Mon Valley Hospital, the medical facility at the Bruderhof community, the Fayette County Firefighters Association to be distributed to the county’s fire departments, a hospice-care company that had no masks, the county adult and juvenile probation offices, the prison, the sheriff’s department, Chestnut Ridge Mental Health, the drug and alcohol commission, Southwest EMS Ambulance Service and Fayette EMS Ambulance Service. State police in Uniontown and Belle Vernon, the Penn State Police Department and municipal departments in Uniontown, Connellsville, German Township, Perryopolis, Masontown, Brownsville, Redstone Township, South Connellsville and Everson also received masks.
The remaining 4,400 masks will be put in reserve, Bower said.
Bower said his office and the county’s bureau of investigation also funded the purchase of two decontamination units to use on the interior of vehicles or rooms at a cost of about $16,000 each. The machines take about 8 minutes to decontaminate the areas of COVID-19, he said.
One of the machines will go to the Fayette County Prison and the other will be available for use in police vehicles, ambulances and or other official transport vehicles.
Bower said he decided to buy the machines after conversations with Rick Adobato of Fayette EMS and county Commissioner Scott Dunn. They will be delivered in six to eight weeks.
While Bower will see if the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the cost of the units, if FEMA will not, he said the cost will come from his office’s forfeiture fund and the county prison budget.
“This is a time of need for everybody,” Bower said, adding that the district attorney’s office as well as the county’s bureau of investigation were fortunate to have resources and contacts to purchase the masks and the decontamination units. “This helps all the emergency teams that need it and helps protect the community at large by everybody at least being able to have masks.”
