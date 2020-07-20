An employee with Fayette County has been directed to quarantine from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, an employee working in the Fayette County Adult Probation Office reported to their supervisor that they were tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Fayette County Commissioner Dave Lohr on Monday.
The name and position of the employee were not released, but Lohr said the adult-probation office has not been shut down and continues to be open to conduct business.
According to Kaylie M. Moore, the Fayette County Community Relations Coordinator, the procedure states that should an employee test positive for COVID-19, human resources will notify all employees who have possibly been exposed to the virus through workplace contact with that employee, while maintaining their confidentiality, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“In the case of the Adult Probation employee, all appropriate steps have been taken to reduce the risk of transmission among employees and the public, while maintaining healthy business operations,” Moore said.
“We are following the necessary precautions,” Lohr said.
Moore said the courts utilized a third-party contractor for deep cleaning and sanitization of all affected office areas.
“Additionally, human resources is working with court officials to conduct thorough contact tracing, in the hopes of leaving no stone unturned when identifying those who may have been exposed to the virus,” Moore said.
If an employee start exhibiting symptoms or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, they must immediately notify their supervisor and human resources and begin quarantining at home for at least 14 days.
After that two-week period, they may only return to work if they are not symptomatic and present a clearance note from a medical professional to do so.
All Fayette County employees are required to comply with all current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The commissioners continue to work closely with human resources, department heads and court officials to enforce strict health and safety procedures in all county offices,” Moore said.
All county employees and residents are encouraged to learn more about the CDC’s strict health and safety guidelines at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
