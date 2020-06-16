The Fayette County Fair has joined the list of growing list of summer events that have been canceled this year.
On Monday evening, the fair board voted to cancel the annual event for what would've been its 66th year.
“It’s not a decision we took lightly,” Fayette County Fair Board President Bill Jackson said. “We put it off as long as we could.”
Jackson said he and the board members were hoping things would change with COVID-19 guidelines, but they had trouble getting clarification from the state with some restrictions including crowd limits of 250 people, and whether the fair would have to operate at 50% capacity.
On a good year, Jackson said the 10-day fair brings in 80,000 people throughout its duration. Some organizations and vendors use sell food or items at the fair as a main fundraiser, and other for-profit vendors, entertainers and employees depend on fairs as part of their livelihood, Jackson said.
“This is hard on a lot of people,” Jackson said. “With all the restrictions and with the extra precautions, there was too much uncertainty if we can operate successfully.”
Although the decision wasn’t unanimous, Jackson said a very solid majority voted to cancel the fair. Even so, he said, he believes that those who voted to not cancel the fair understood the decision to cancel.
However, there are options being explored to hold a market livestock show and sale for local youth.
“The 4-H kids spent a lot of money feeding and prepping their animals,” Jackson said, adding if there’s a way to hold the show and sale, it’s the right thing to do for the kids involved.
With this year’s fair canceled, Jackson said they’re looking forward to next year’s fair, scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 7, 2021.
“We’re going to try to roll over entertainment from this year to next year,” Jackson said. “As time passes, we’ll see what’s normal or the new normal or back to the way things used to be--it’s unknown as this point.”
Updates concerning the fair or the livestock show and sale can be found on the Fayette County Fair’s Facebook page.
Other fairs that have been cancelled this year include the Greene County Fair, the Washington County Fair and the Westmoreland Fair.
