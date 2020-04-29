Fayette County Fair organizers still want to have this year’s fair, but are waiting to see if changes need to be made or if the fair would happen at all.
“We’re in a holding pattern now,” said Bill Jackson, the Fayette County Fair Board President.
As of this week, Jackson said the fate of the 2020 fair is still up in the air, pending guidance from the state concerning events with large gatherings.
“It’s unknown to us at this point, unfortunately,” Jackson said, adding that if the green light is given from the state to continue with this year’s fair, they’ll abide by whatever precautionary restrictions that are put into place.
Jackson said he hopes things become more clear in the next month in terms of guidance so the board can make a decision on how to proceed.
For example, if the board would prematurely cancel the fair and then find out the state allowed fairs, then the fair has to deal with with the acts and entertainment that have already been booked.
Jackson said entertainers and carnival companies are in the same boat: they want to proceed, but they just don’t know if they can.
On the other hand, if the fair would move forward, it’s also unknown if they will have to scale back or have limited attendance, and then paying bills becomes a concern.
Jackson said, so far, he’s only heard of a few fairs in eastern Pennsylvania and a few smaller fairs cancelling for this year, but said no fairs in the immediate area have cancelled yet.
“It’s our desire to move forward, but we’re not totally in control of that,” Jackson said.
Any updates from the fair on this year’s status can be found on the Fayette County Fair’s Facebook page or their website at www.fayettefair.com. If the fair goes forward, it will run from July 30 to Aug. 8.
Debbie Stephenson, who serves as both the secretary/treasurer for the Greene County Fair Board and the Southwestern Pennsylvania representative on the state fair board, described the fate of the fairs as a fluid situation.
“We’re moving forward as if we were going to hold fairs,” Stephenson said. “At this time with COVID-19, we can’t say yes and we can’t say no.”
According to Stephenson, there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone either the Jacktown Fair in Wind Ridge, slated for July 16-20, or the Greene County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 9-15.
“It’s up in the air. We all wait for May 8th when the governor says, ‘Hey, this is what’s going to happen.’ We’re waiting to see what he comes up with in his plan,” Stephenson said.
The Observer-Reporter contributed to this report.
