Members of the Fayette County Firefighters Association are asking all Fayette County clergy to take time this Sunday to remember fallen firefighters in lieu of the association’s annual memorial service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the association’s week-long convention was cancelled, but will be moved to next year with a combination of the 82nd and 83rd convention.
However, the annual memorial service that takes place the day before the convention is a separate event where members who have passed away since the previous year’s convention are honored.
Ed Zadylak, the association’s chaplain, said while they plan on including the 16 members who have passed away since last year’s convention at the 2021 memorial service, members of the association are asking all clergy in the county to take time during services this upcoming Sunday to remember those members who have died.
Zadylak said the memorial service normally involves placing a white Carnation on the cross as the name of each firefighter, their department and date of their last call is read. That is followed by the tolling of a bell, and “Taps” and “Amazing Grace” are then played.
“We basically do it the same way every year, but the churches can do it in their own way,” he said, adding that it can be as simple as a prayer and a moment of silence.
Those firefighters who have died this year include: William H. Miller with New Salem, Charles Porter with New Haven Hose Company, Harry “Skip” Moore with West Leisenring, John S. Tressler as an individual member, Frederick K. Provance with South Brownsville, Angelo J. Crocetti with Morrell, Forrest R. McKenna with Belle Vernon, William T. Brown with Fayette City, William K. Klamorick as an individual member, Thomas Link with Smock, Thomas Jones with Bullskin Township, Harold Angel with Bullskin Township, Hagan Guthrie with Morrell, Paul McCormick with Fairchance, Joseph W. Keyser with Everson and Edward Colebank with Masontown.
This Sunday, July 12, would have been the 98th annual memorial service for the association and was originally scheduled to be held at The First Christian Church in Brownsville.
“This service has never been cancelled to the best of my knowledge,” Zadylak said, adding that the deepest sympathies are extended to the families of their fallen firefighters and the fire departments of which they were members. “They will always be remembered for the sharing of their time and talents to assist others in their time of need.”
(0) comments
