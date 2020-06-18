Fayette County saw a small increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state Department of Health on Thursday.
DOH data indicated 100 cases in Fayette, with 94 listed as confirmed and six as probable.
Greene and Washington counties saw no movement in case numbers, staying at 30 and 158 respectively, while four new cases brought Westmoreland County to 502.
But while there have been small increases in new cases in Fayette, there have also been increases in the number of virus tests that come back negative, according to the DOH.
The state started reporting the number of negative tests by county on April 16. At the time, 1,226 Fayette residents were notified they didn’t have the virus.
By May 16, that number stood at 2,402, and as of Thursday, 4,200 county residents had tested negative.
Using 2019 population estimates, 3.3% of the county has been tested for COVID-19.
Dr. Rachel Levine, state secretary of health, noted more than half of the state is now in the green phase of reopening, urging residents to continue to take precautions against the virus.
“The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently,” Levine said. “Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
She noted that mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow or green phases of reopening.
Gov. Tom Wolf echoed those sentiments, noting a study from Cambridge and Greenwich universities in the United Kingdom that found wearing any type of mask “can dramatically reduce” transmission of the virus.
“In yellow and green counties, it is required that masks are worn when visiting businesses to protect employees, employees’ families, and communities as a whole,” Wolf said. “Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus, and as more counties move to green and more things reopen, we need to be vigilant in our efforts to continue our mitigation efforts.”
Statewide, the DOH reported 418 new cases Thursday. There were also 42 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,361 who have succumbed the virus.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.