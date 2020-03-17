Unlike other organizations, the Fayette County Housing Authority can’t simply shut down as a precautionary response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, even though it closed its main office in North Union Township to the public Monday.
“It’s just not possible for us to just walk out of here and turn the lights out,” Executive Director Mark Yauger said.
Instead, the authority has had to act to protect its roughly 3,000 residents as well as its employees, particularly older residents since they are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
The authority on Tuesday morning restricted visits at its senior high rises to caregivers and medical personnel. The authority’s senior high rises are Belle Vernon Apartments, Marshall Manor in Uniontown and Mulligan Manor Apartments in Brownsville.
Yauger said the authority has curtailed all activities in its community rooms. He expressed concern for the maintenance employees that he said were on the “front lines” of the authority’s work and noted that like other organizations, the authority has employees with workday child care responsibilities given that schools have been closed and older parents to take care of.
“(We’re) trying to figure out how to keep operations going,” Yauger said.
Yauger said that housing applications can still be picked up on the side of the main office building at 624 Pittsburgh Road and submitted through a mail slot in front of the building.
