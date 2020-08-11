Fayette County officials are considering adopting guidelines from WVU Medicine as they move toward lifting a two-week closure of county offices put into place following positive COVID-19 tests in employees.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said during the closure, set to end Thursday, county offices were all cleaned and sanitized.
“Extra cleaning had already been approved and was being performed,” Dunn said.
Officials said 29 county employees in various offices and 71 inmates at the county prison tested positive for the virus. Most of the inmates were asymptomatic, and none required hospitalization, officials said. The cases in county employees and inmates accounted for roughly one-fifth of the county’s total case count.
Dunn said new decontamination units have been in use at the prison, and county vehicles including veteran affairs’ vans, sheriff department vehicles, prison transport vans and FACT buses, are decontaminated daily.
“Additionally, we are addressing the physical layout of offices with the use of plexiglass barriers and visitor-count restrictions for social distancing,” Dunn said.
He said officials planned to issue a press release prior to the offices being fully opened on Thursday to further convey any other guidelines for the public.
“This is a day-by-day thing,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites. “We’re getting consultation from the experts, making decisions on the facts and doing the best we possibly can.”
The commissioners added that they reached out to WVU Medicine for an assessment of the county’s operations pertaining to COVID-19 policies.
“We generally received good remarks for the actions we had already taken, including social distancing, physical barriers, employee and guest temperature screenings, testing and cleaning and sanitizing,” Dunn said, adding that WVU Medicine has provided further guidance in those areas and made other recommendations regarding to employee testing, quarantine, use of personal protective equipment and return to work policies. “Our visits with WVU have been invaluable and provided us with the latest information available.”
Dunn said WVU Medicine provided their guidelines to the county late on Friday, so no decision has been made yet on any implementation.
On July 29, when county offices closed to the public, the total number of county employees that tested positive was at nine with four additional employees out for testing after they showed symptoms. On Monday, officials said 29 employees had positive tests. Dunn said 10 employees with positive results have been cleared and returned to work, and seven other employees are in quarantine with test results pending.
On July 24, officials held a press conference to announce that two inmates and two guards at the Fayette County Prison had positive virus tests, and implemented testing procedures at the facility. As of Monday, there were about 130 inmates at the lockup.
Vicites said they thought it was important to let the public know where the inmate COVID-19 issue stands as county officials have been doing everything they can to quarantine and manage the situation.
In a press release on Monday, the county stated, according to the CDC and prevention guidelines, inmates who initially tested positive at the beginning of the two weeks of the prison quarantine are now considered recovered.
“We want to contain this as much as possible so it will not go further than that it has already,” Commissioner Dave Lohr said.
Prison visitation continues to be prohibited for the safety of the staff and inmates, as those restrictions will continue on past the two-week-long restrictions being lifted at the courthouse and county offices.
Dunn said the results from those tests on the inmates have taken longer than expected due to the increased amount of testing being performed locally, regionally and nationally.
The county will conduct a second round of testing on all inmates that initially tested negative to ensure they didn’t contract the virus during the mandatory quarantine period.
Dunn said he is not permitted to say which departments had county employees testing positive for COVID-19 due to HIPPA regulations.
“Some of our departments are small, some having only one employee, so identifying the department can lead to identifying the employee,” Dunn said. “It has been stressed by our solicitor that we may only disclose test result numbers.”
Dunn said he anticipates county offices will reopen to the public on Thursday as planned.
“Criminal court sessions for September are being planned, and jury summons are being mailed,” he said. “Any further information regarding the courts will be sent out by the court administrator.”
Vicites said he has been repeatedly stressing that residents must follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing and hand sanitizing.
“We have to be diligent about this,” Vicites said. “We have to stay on top of this and say a lot of prayers.”
Lohr cited a WebMD article that said early estimates predict overall COVID-19 recovery rates are between 97% to 99.75%, but added that masking and social distancing have been a big part of keeping the pandemic from worsening and should be continued. Pennsylvania’s estimated recovery rate is 77%, according to the state Department of Health.
“Fayette County has taken strong steps forward and others have watched us and are now doing what we’re doing,” Lohr said.
“Our goal is to keep county operations running smoothly, safely and without disruption from here on,” Dunn said, adding that some internal changes will need to be made to ensure that happens like further visitor requirements as well. “We will be sure to communicate as changes are made.”
