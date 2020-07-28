With additional positive cases of COVID-19 in employees at the Fayette County Courthouse, county offices will be temporarily closed to the public until Aug. 13.
“We’re going back to our operations in April and May,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
The closure for county offices goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and excludes the courts, which will be open for emergency matters and certain previously-scheduled events.
Those scheduled for hearings or appointments are asked to contact their attorney to confirm if they will occur. Unrepresented parties should contact the Court Administrator’s Office.
A strictly-enforced mask policy will continue at the courthouse, and anyone needing to contact county offices should do so via phone, email or online at www.fayettecountypa.org.
During the two-week phase of limited operations, Fayette County will clean and sanitize all county facilities.
The decision resulted from a meeting with the three county commissioners, President Judge John F. Wagner Jr., District Attorney Rich Bower and county Solicitor Jack Purcell. On Tuesday, the county saw its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, with 22 additional cases reported by the state Department of Health. All but 12 are confirmed cases of the virus.
As of Friday, the county confirmed and reported that one employee from the adult probation office as well as three guards and two inmates from the Fayette County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to six.
A Friday press conference from the Fayette County Prison Board put restrictions in place that included closing the prison to any visitors as well other restrictions as cleaning and sanitizing and inmate and employee testing takes place.
As of Tuesday, Dunn said the total number of county employees that tested positive was at nine with four additional employees out for testing after they showed symptoms. Officials did not identify which offices they worked for.
During the two-week period, many county employees will be working remotely and criminal court week for August was canceled on Friday.
“If you receive a jury summons for next week, just disregard it,” Dunn said.
In a separate order, Wagner modified court operations through Aug. 12.
The order limits who can be in a courtroom or court-related office, but also gives individual judges leeway to hold proceedings in-person.
“At the discretion of the presiding judge, proceedings may be held in person, by telephone or by video conference,” according to the order. “Attorneys and (those who are representing themselves) are advised to confirm procedures with the presiding judge’s chambers.”
The order generally closes courtrooms and court-related offices to anyone except:
n Court employees and employees of court-related offices
n Jurors, attorneys, litigants, witnesses, victims and participants in judicial proceeds in common pleas or magisterial district courts
n Individuals with a bona fide business need before a court or court-related office
n Attorneys, litigants or their representatives filing papers or pleading or making payments to adult or juvenile probation offices; domestic relations or custody offices or court administration
n Attorneys or litigants using the county law library for legal research
n Members of the media
The order also temporarily suspends case expiration dates, and authorizes advanced communication technology to conduct court proceedings.
In addition, it requires all child custody conferences or hearings to be postponed or held by telephone or video conference.
Protection-from-abuse requests will be heard by telephone or video conference daily between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The reason for the two-week duration, said Dunn, was to see if they can get a baseline of county employees without COVID-19 or its symptoms after the 14-day period.
“Everybody should have been quarantined to some respect and deemed healthy from this group of testing,” Dunn said.
“This is just something we feel we have to do based on what has happened,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
“We have to handle this as things develop, and we feel this is best,” Vicites said, adding that the county will also bring in a professional company to clean the courthouse again. “To protect the employees and the public, we have to do this.”
Dunn said they’re going to seek an outside medical agency to give an assessment of county operations regarding testing, personal protection equipment and quarantining.
