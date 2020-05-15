Offices in the Fayette County Courthouse will be opening back up for business starting Monday, with guidelines in place.
The move comes as Fayette and 12 other Southwestern Pennsylvania counties transition into a partial reopening today.
According to county officials, masking and social distancing will be required in all county buildings, and each office will post a maximum number of occupants who will be permitted inside.
Those above that number may be asked to wait in the hallways or outside to accommodate the set number of occupants, and visitors are asked to bring the minimum number of people to conduct business.
Officials said hand sanitizer will be available in all offices, and anyone who is sick or believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is asked not to come to the courthouse.
In addition, the egister of wills office will require appointments for those seeking services.
Officials noted passports cannot be processed at the prothonotary’s office at this time, and offered guidance for applying for a new or renewed gun permit.
Applications for either can be downloaded from the county website and mailed, along with a photocopy of the applicant’s driver’s license and a money order for $20, made payable to “Fayette County Sheriff.” Follow-up appointments for permit photos and signatures will be scheduled by the sheriff’s office. Applications can be mailed to: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, ATTN: LTC, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
For the most updated restrictions at any county office, visit www.fayettecountypa.org or call the courthouse at 724-430-1200.
