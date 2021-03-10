Fayette County has one of the highest rates of vaccination among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Citing state Department of Health numbers, county officials and members of the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force said Fayette ranks ninth in the state for vaccinations per 100,00 residents.
As of Tuesday, the DOH stated that the county administered a total of 33,988 vaccines with 10,608 patients fully covered and 23,380 patients partially covered since vaccine became available.
The rate of vaccination in the county increased dramatically after the county’s task force launched an online registry Feb. 8, with thousands signing up and receiving doses of the shot at a number places throughout the county. Second doses have started to be administered, too.
“The task force has done amazing work and met the challenges of this moment,” said WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Vice President of Operations Mark Dillon. “WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, our community and county leaders and other health care providers in the region have successfully collaborated to provide this service for all those that depend on us.”
“The task force is ready to set up and hold clinics constantly as supply is granted from the state,” said Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Muriel Nuttall, co-chair of the task force. “Second doses of the vaccine continue to arrive, and as we receive notice of more first doses coming in, we’ll get more people scheduled.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr called the coordination necessary “truly Herculean,” noting that Fayette County’s task force is “setting the standard for other counties.”
But, he said, challenges remain as the county is limited in how many can be vaccinated by how much vaccine it receives.
Calls through the registry come from a variety of places, Lohr noted, urging people to answer the phone when it rings to ensure scheduling for the shot.
Commissioner Vince Vicites praised the task force’s collaboration and leadership to distribute the shots.
“We’re off to a good start, but we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us,” Vicites said. “I want to thank all the volunteers that have helped us in this endeavor, because we could not have done it without you.”
He also thanked all the residents who have used the vaccine registry for their patience during the effort.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said that the task force’s ability as a cohesive group to vaccinate thousands of people in an orderly process is very impressive.
“The registry has eliminated the requirement of our citizens to sit on hold on the phone for hours, hoping to get an appointment,” Dunn said. “It can be a slow process, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” he said.
“The number of volunteers participating in this process is a credit to Fayette County,” Dunn said.
For more information about the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, access the latest official fact sheet at www.fayettecountypa.org or call the task force’s hotline at 724-466-4142 or email covidinfo@fcema.org for the most up-to-date vaccination information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.