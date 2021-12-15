Fayette County hit a grim milestone Tuesday, reaching 500 COVID-19 deaths and recording 21,796 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to state data.
So far, December has seen the highest average number of cases in the county since December 2020.
COVID deaths in Fayette County have jumped nearly 1,120% in the past year (from Dec. 14, 2020, until today), data from the state Department of Health shows, and there has been a 391% increase in positive COVID cases.
The first COVID-19 death was reported in Fayette County on April 1, 2020. By Dec. 14, 2020, 41 people had died of COVID in the county. Over the next 12 months, 459 COVID-related deaths were reported.
“Please get the vaccination,” urged Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly Jr.
Reilly noted that the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among the unvaccinated. As of Dec. 6, 86% of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, according to the DOH.
“We have the great American tradition of choice, and that’s fine, but we are counting on people to make the wiser choice,” said Reilly. “If we sat at a kitchen table and you put home remedies on the table, and on my side of the table we have vaccines that dramatically increase your immune response to fend off the virus, masks, hygiene including hand-washing, you’d have to choose my side of the table.”
In Washington County, 469 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, and a total of 32,322 cases have been reported.
In the period from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 14, 2021, Washington County has had a 393% increase in deaths, and a 385% increase in COVID cases.
Washington County’s first COVID-19-related death occurred on April 14, 2020. By Dec. 14, 2020, 95 people in the county died from COVID. Over the following year, 374 COVID deaths were recorded.
Washington County Coroner S. Timothy Warco echoed Reilly’s recommendation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
“One death is too many,” said Warco. COVID. “I’ve buried three of my friends who are younger than I am who died from COVID. Get vaccinated and be safe, be healthy, and have a merry and blessed Christmas.”
Warco noted that wearing face masks and observing other recommended health and safety protocols were attributed to one of the mildest influenza seasons on record, with a reported 21 flu-related deaths in Pennsylvania in 2020-21, according to the DOH.
Greene County has recorded 73 COVID-19 deaths, along with 6,028 cases, and in the past year the county has seen a 942% increase in deaths and a 423% increase in cases.
The county’s first COVID-related death was May 3, 2020. By Dec. 14, 2020, seven Greene Countians had died from COVID, and since then, another 66 have died.
“We just have to keep pleading with people to get vaccinated for themselves and their loved ones,” said Reilly. “As long as there remains a large number of people who are unvaccinated, the threat remains.”
