The Fayette County Tax Collectors’ Association announced Tuesday that is recommending all property owners and taxpayers to pay their real estate and per capita taxes by mail, in what chairperson Marigrace Butela said was an unprecedented move made in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Acceptable forms of payment are checks, money orders, certified or official bank checks (credit cards and debit payments where accepted).
The association asked property owners and taxpayers to contact their local tax collector or municipality to find out if their office hours for public walk-in traffic has changed.
Many municipalities have already required their taxpayers to pay remotely in order to prevent in-person contact between taxpayers and municipal staff.
