Some Fayette County voters stood in line for two hours Tuesday afternoon, casting their ballots early in hopes of avoiding even longer lines on Election Day, reducing health risks and voting concerns.
“It shouldn’t be this hard,” said Michael Barney of Uniontown, leaning heavily on his cane. “It’s not like they didn’t see this coming.”
He said he wanted to avoid long lines because he cannot stand for long. Barney said lawmakers should make the process easier, perhaps by making Election Day a holiday, or use other methods to speed up the process. He suggested drive-in voting or extensions on mail-in ballots.
“Everyone should be able to vote,” he said.
Senior citizens, who made up the majority of early voters in line Tuesday afternoon, said they had trouble finding parking spots and walked through the downtown area to stand in line.
Arla George of Hopwood said she decided to vote early because she doesn’t trust the mail-in ballot process and wanted to avoid any difficulties at the polls after recently moving from West Virginia.
“I want to make sure my vote counts,” she said.
George said she didn’t mind the lengthy wait for a chance to vote.
“I think we should be thankful we have the right to vote. A lot of countries don’t have this opportunity,” she said.
Others said they were accompanying older relatives to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19, or hoping to reduce their own risks. More than two dozen people were in line at lunchtime Tuesday wearing masks and staying at least a few feet apart on the sidewalk. Some stood a bit farther from the crowd.
Susan Laird of Hopwood said she has concerns about her immunity being compromised following an upcoming treatment that could increase her risk of infection through Election Day.
“I was expecting a line, but I didn’t expect to be waiting two hours,” she said. “I just want to cast my vote.”
Despite expressing varied political ideologies and reasons to avoid the polls, the voters had one thing in common.
“People are determined this year,” Barney said. “They’re going to vote no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.