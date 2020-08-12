The Fayette County Courthouse and other county office buildings are reopening today following a two-week closure due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the county commissioners detailed their reopening procedures for both the public and employees.
The procedures include face masks required for enter all county properties, temperature screenings conducted upon entry to the courthouse and other offices, public visitors should only bring with them the people necessary to conduct business, encouraging remote methods of communication in lieu of in-person meetings and visitor limits in some county offices.
In addition, some county employees will work remotely while others are on-site to ensure continued government function, and employees will not be permitted to visit any county buildings other than their own during hours of operation unless absolutely necessary for court matters or other business.
The commissioners said the county’s court-related offices should be contacted individually for more information about their operating procedures.
The commissioners have been working with experts at WVU Medicine to ensure all COVID-19 health, safety and virus mitigation plans are extensively detailed and easily enforceable.
The entities are currently developing new, additional policies that will be implemented soon.
“We are utilizing the recommendations from WVU Medicine and working to turn them into formal personnel and visitation policies,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
County officials have been working together to determine their departments’ specific needs, and all employees will be contacted regularly with internal procedure instructions.
Prison visitation continues to be prohibited for the safety of the staff and inmates. In total 29 county employees and 71 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to temporarily restrict public access to county offices last month.
County properties have undergone extensive cleaning, and other safety procedures were put in place during the closure, officials said.
Emphasis will be placed on limiting “high risk exposure” through enforcement of social distancing and encouragement of proper hand-washing, regular office cleaning and other hygiene procedures.
