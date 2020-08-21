Nine Fayette County residents tested positive for the coronavirus between Thursday and Friday, bringing the total to 653, while the percentage of positivity dropped in the last week.
Fayette County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has dropped from 10.4% between Aug. 7 and 13 to 3.8% between Aug. 14 and 20.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stressed the importance of mitigation efforts and wearing masks as the school year approaches.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” she said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
State officials had listed Fayette among those counties with “concerning” rates for the past several weeks.
The state uses several measures to determine how widespread the virus is in each county, including the percentage of tests that are positive in a week, and how many cases are detected per 100,000 residents.
In the Aug. 7 to 13 ranking of percent positivity, Fayette had the highest rate; the county had the second highest per capita rate.
The Aug. 14 to 20 data indicated Fayette County had 33 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, the percentage of positivity was 3.4% over the same period.
An additional 693 positive cases were reported in Pennsylvania between Thursday and Friday, with an additional 20 deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,558.
Health officials continued to report high numbers of positivity in young adults ages 19 to 24, accounting for nearly 12% of cases in August in the southwest region, which increased from 5% in April.
Local DOH data updates reported between Thursday and Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 653 cases (+9); 11,426 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 132 cases (+1); 3,322 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 956 cases (+15); 19,039 negative tests; 22 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,696 cases (+18); 35,088 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,756 cases (+80); 136,232 negative tests; 287 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 127,633 cases (+693); 1,399,509 negative tests; 7,558 deaths (+20)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 14 cases in residents (+1); 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities (+1); 53 cases in residents (+6); 10 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 196 cases in residents (+1); 52 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 92 facilities; 1,132 cases in residents (+19); 373 in employees (+1); 216 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 910 facilities (+5); 20,594 cases in residents (+72); 4,336 in employees (+16); 5,121 deaths (+14)
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
