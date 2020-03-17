Those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are prepared to treat patients while minimizing their own health risks so they can continue the battle against COVID-19.
“We’re gonna get through this,” said Fayette EMS Chief Rick Adobato.
He said staff is reviewing its COVID-19 protocols with EMTs and paramedics, which are similar to flu protocols. Each provider is reporting to the Fayette EMS station in Connellsville to have their equipment checked for fit, and men are asked to shave any facial hair. Fayette EMS is also rationing its masks and gloves after a widespread shortage caused by many people outside the medical field buying the equipment.
“Right now, there’s a nationwide shortage on masks and gloves,” he said. “The toilet paper people went out and went crazy.”
The shortage also caused a surge in prices online. Masks Fayette EMS could previously buy for about $1 apiece are now being sold on eBay for about $40, he said.
“This is not the time to take advantage of people,” he said.
Adobato said he wants the public to be aware that EMS might be responding to calls in masks and other medical equipment, and to not be scared because of it.
“We want to protect our people, because they’re taking care of the sick people and we want to keep them healthy so they can continue treating them,” he said.
EMS is following protocols set in a UPMC Prehospital Care memo. EMS providers are told to wear a mask and gloves when responding to any patient with fever, cough or shortness of breath. They are asked to stand six feet away while asking a series of questions to determine whether the patient might have a risk of contagion, and to put on additional protective gear in that case and to put a surgical mask on the patient. The screening further determines whether the patient should be treated at home or in the hospital based on their health risks and need. Questions include whether the patient has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient or traveled outside the country in the last 14 days, and whether they have a lower respiratory illness and a fever.
EMT Philip Thomas, who went for his fitting Tuesday afternoon, said he’s not concerned about exposure to coronavirus, saying he’s confident in their protocols. He and several other EMS providers, though, did mourn the loss of their facial hair.
