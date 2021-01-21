Fayette County officials established a COVID-19 Vaccine Planning task force to assure county residents have organized access to the vaccine as it becomes more readily available.
The task force consists of the commissioners, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Uniontown Hospital, Highlands Hospital, state Sen. Pat Stefano, Fayette EMS, the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and Intermediate Unit 1.
“We want to be ready to get the shots out as quickly as we can and get people taken care of as quickly as we can,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
He said the task force, under the direction of Fayette EMA, will put together suggestions from individuals in different fields.
“These are good people putting something together,” Lohr said. “This is a big community effort of a lot of people working together.”
The group met this week, reporting that phase 1A, which includes long-term care facility residents and health care personnel, are currently receiving vaccines.
As phase 1A vaccinations are completed, preparation for distribution to groups and individuals in phase 1B is underway.
The 1B group includes senior living facilities, first responders, educational workers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, clergy, public transit workers and preschool/adult educators.
The task force is working with local providers in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, to organize agencies, businesses and individuals in 1B into the groups required so that the vaccines are accessible to those who wish to receive them.
Because the next phase of vaccine roll-out is far larger than those included in phase 1A, officials said it will require much more organization. Those in the 1B group are asked designate one leader within their organization to communicate with Fayette County EMA at covidinfo@fcema.org to register their group. Having individuals within the group contact Fayette County EMA separately will slow down the process, officials said.
When the vaccine is available, Fayette County EMA will contact the group leader to schedule its distribution, which may be at a pharmacy or in another group setting. Officials noted that all vaccines will require an appointment.
County officials also noted that if not completed already, professional, licensed local pharmacies who wish to be included as a provider should contact Fayette County EMA.
Any additional vaccine-related questions should be directed to the Fayette County EMA at covidinfo@fcema.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.