Amid the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, local shelters are still trying to place animals in forever homes.
Animal shelters in Fayette and Greene counties have made some changes to provide social distancing, but arrangements are in place for pets to be placed in their forever homes.
Jane Gapen, director of the Greene County Humane Society, said although the facility on Jefferson Road in Waynesburg is closed, the staff is busy every day caring for the animals sheltered there.
The Humane Society’s hours of operation remain the same – Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. – but COVID-19 has forced the staff to make a few changes.
“The only people allowed in the building are our staff, but we are still providing essential services,” Gapen said. “We are just trying to keep everyone and every animal safe, and we are adhering to all CDC guidelines.”
The shelter is adopting and receiving cats and dogs, and there are specific guidelines for both.
Anyone who wishes to adopt must fill out an application on the Humane Society’s website, www.greenepet.org and email the completed application to the Humane Society.
“We will be in touch with the interested applicants after we receive their application,” she said. “In light of COVID-19 concerns, we will make arrangements to meet the new ‘parents’ with their adopted pets at the front gate of the shelter.”
Fayette Friends of Animals’ office is closed to the public, but they are continuing to introduce pets to prospective adoptees by appointment. They are continually updating their Facebook page with pets in need of a home. Those who want to adopt are asked to leave a message at 724-245-7815 to set up an appointment and fill out an application at fayettefriendsofanimals.net.
“Starting Wednesday, March 18th, the shelter will be closed to the public,” a Facebook post said March 17. “If you are a volunteer and have attended an orientation and walk dogs, you are encouraged to still come and walk them. They will love spending time with you. If you see an animal that you are interested on line, please contact the shelter and speak with a manager. 724-245-7815. If you find a stray dog, please contact the shelter too see if we have room for him/her or we may have to put the dog on a waiting list to be brought into the shelter when we open again. Thank you.”
Gapen said the shelter is almost full with available adoptees, so applicants are strongly encouraged to apply. The adoptable animals can be viewed on the website as well as on Pet Finder and on the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
As for drop-offs, Gapen said the Humane Society will accept strays but those bringing them will have to call first to make an arranged appointment.
Gapen said those reporting stray or injured animals are encouraged to call the Humane Society and leave a message.
“We check our messages daily and will arrange a day and time for you to bring an animal to us,” she said.
For more information from the Greene County Humane Society, call 724-627-9988.
Staff writer Alyssa Choiniere contributed to this report.
