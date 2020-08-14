Fayette County had the highest percentage of positive coronavirus tests in the state between Aug. 7 and 13, and the second highest rate of virus cases per 100,000 residents.
The state Department of Health’s early warning dashboard put Fayette at 10.4% of its COVID-19 tests conducted coming back with positive results.
It’s the highest in the state, and the third consecutive week the county’s percentage rate increased.
DOH data also noted there were 102.7 virus cases per 100,000 Fayette County residents, second only to Union County where there were 147.4 cases per 100,000.
Both numbers classify the county as having “substantial” community spread under the state Department of Education guidance for returning students to school. State officials have recommended, but not required, those counties designated as having substantial spread to conduct classes solely online.
However, the recommendations also note that school officials should wait to see two weeks’ worth of numbers before considering changes how classes will be held. In the prior two weeks, Fayette County was in the “moderate” category, which includes recommendations for hybrid learning or virtual learning.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Across the entire state, the COVID-19 incidence rate last week was 39.2 per 100,000 people, and the positivity rate was 4.1%. Gov. Tom Wolf said the state’s rates have decreased for the third week in a row, crediting an increase in the availability of testing.
“However, with increased testing comes increased case counts. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom,” he said.
On Thursday, officials reopened Fayette County offices after a two-week closure prompted by positive cases in 29 employees. There were also 71 inmates in the Fayette County Prison that tested positive for COVID-19, though officials said many were asymptomatic and none required hospitalization.
Increased cleaning and other mitigation measures have been put in place, according to the commissioners.
Local DOH data updates reported between Thursday and Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 609 cases (+14) 10,442 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 123 cases (+2); 3,174 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 891 cases (+11); 17,896 negative tests; 16 deaths (+2)
Westmoreland County: 1,593 cases (+7); 33,100 negative tests; 47 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,282 cases (+90); 128,102 negative tests; 265 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 122,950 cases (+829); 1,304,739 negative tests; 7,445 deaths (+36)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 36 cases in residents; eight in employees; four deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 190 cases in residents; 51 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 90 facilities; 1,049 cases in residents; 360 in employees; 202 deaths
Pennsylvania: 890 facilities; 20,285 cases in residents; 4,209 in employees; 5,056 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
