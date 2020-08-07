Fayette County has the state’s third highest percent positivity rate for COVID-19 cases, a report issued Friday by the state Department of Health showed.
According to the DOH’s early warning monitoring system, 7.7% of those tested for the virus between July 31 and Aug. 6 had a positive result. Statewide, that number is 4.1%
At 11.8% and 7.9% respectively, only Union County and Indiana County have higher rates than Fayette, DOH data shows.
Greene County, meanwhile, has one of the lowest rates at 0.9%.
Fayette County has also seen a spike in daily virus-related hospitalizations, with five more occurring daily between July 31-Aug. 6 than July 24-30.
Also on Friday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) met briefly in response to state guidance that school sports through 12th grade should be canceled until Jan. 1, 2021.
The PIAA’s board of directors “paused” mandatory fall sports activities for the next two weeks. The board has requested Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Departments of Health and Education partner with the association to collaboratively discuss fall sports.
“The PIAA board of directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches and community leaders that have contacted us. The board believes that the governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health. These issues along with the financial inability of many students to participate in any other form of non-school-based athletic program affect all students directly or indirectly,” the board wrote.
The board also noted that its sports medicine advisory committee believes “strict adherence” to school-adopted plans and state guidance will provide “a reasonably safe environment for student athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as currently scheduled.”
During the paused period, voluntary workouts can continue, according to the PIAA board’s statement.
The board will meet again on Aug. 21.
Local DOH data updates reported between Thursday and Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 472 cases (+7) 9,494 negative tests; five deaths (no change)
Greene County: 112 cases (+2); 2,958 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 821 cases (+13); 16,244 negative tests; 12 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,500 cases (+16); 31,061 negative tests; 46 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 8,709 cases (+97); 118,859 negative tests; 244 deaths (+1)
Pennsylvania: 117,279 cases (+758); 1,199,620 negative tests; 7,297 deaths (+15)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 29 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 21 facilities; 188 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 87 facilities; 976 cases in residents; 336 in employees; 187 deaths
Pennsylvania: 872 facilities; 19,860 cases in residents; 4,122 in employees; 4,968 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
