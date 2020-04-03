The number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County increased by five, bringing the total to 20, according to the state Department of Health.
It was not the only local county to see a jump in numbers. Washington County’s case count rose from 38 to 40; Westmoreland’s from 84 to 110 and Allegheny County’s from 419 to 476.
Greene County’s count remained at 11.
The DOH reported 102 deaths in Pennsylvania on Friday, a jump of 12 from the day before.
Positive virus cases increased by 20%, from 7,016 to 8,420.
All Pennsylvanians are subject to a stay-at-home order through April 30. The order asks residents to avoid travel out unless absolutely necessary, while providing the ability to exercise outside so long as social distancing guidelines are met.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf will provide an update during a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. today. The conference can be viewed at:
For additional information on county numbers and other COVID-19 resources, visit health.pa.gov.
