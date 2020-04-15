Fayette Physician Network (FPN), an affiliate of Uniontown Hospital, is offering video visits to established patients of Uniontown Primary Care and Uniontown Specialty Care.
“Two weeks ago, we began working with our Fayette Physician Network patients via telephone visits whenever possible to ensure their health and safety and mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19,” said hospital Director of Community Relations Josh Krysak. “This week, we are taking our telehealth visits a step further and introducing virtual visits for FPN patients, both in our primary and specialty care offices.”
The video visits will be live, interactive appointments with health care providers, and can conducted with a smartphone, tablet or computer with a camera and microphone.
“COVID-19 has helped to usher in this new model for office visits that will forever reshape the way primary care visits are conducted,” Uniontown Hospital CEO Steve Handy said. “We are happy to be able to offer this safe alternative to traditional office visits as we work through this challenging time.”
To access video visits, the MyChart app must be installed on a smartphone or tablet, and patients must have an active MyChart account.
Accounts can be created at mywvuchart.com/MyChart/signup.
The video visits will allow patients to:
n Receive an examination, diagnosis, and treatment from an FPN provider
n Receive an after-visit summary containing a care plan and any follow-up instructions, including referrals for a specialist visit or diagnostic testing
n Have prescriptions recommended by their provider sent to the pharmacy of their choice
“This new opportunity is a unique way we can continue to treat and care for those that depend on us while ensuring the safety of our staff, providers and patients,” Krysak said.
