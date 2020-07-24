The Fayette County Prison Board has instituted new policies and regulations this week after three officers and two inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower was joined in person by Commissioner Scott Dunn and via video by Commissioner Vincent Vicites during a press conference on Friday at the courthouse to speak of the current issue with COVID-19 and the county prison.
Bower said it was brought to the prison board’s attention around 4 p.m. Tuesday that two correction officers and two inmates at the prison tested positive for COVID-19.
The board held an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to address the issues of the welfare of those infected as well as the appearance of the virus in the prison.
“I do want to make something very clear; we’ve been very proactive on this issue,” Dunn said. “We did not sleep on this at all, and we took proactive action.”
Since that Wednesday meeting, a third corrections office tested positive for COVID-19.
Bower said those three officers are recovering at home, and nine other prison employees are also at home after showing symptoms of the virus, but are currently awaiting results before returning to work.
“Additionally, there is an area in the prison where the inmates who tested positive have been moved,” Bower said.
Since March, the county had implemented policies and restrictions for county offices, the prison and the courthouse that included masks, social distancing, temperature checks and regular and constant cleanings.
During Wednesday’s emergency meeting of the prison board, additional polices were implemented for the prison that include:
n All staff to wear personal protection equipment including face coverings with gowns and face shields to be used in areas of close staff/inmate contact.
n Visitation and public admittance to the prison is immediately suspended for at least two and a half weeks.
n Inmate teleconferencing will be permitted with those on the outside inmate telemedicine will be expanded.
n Inmate movement between ranges at the jail will be limited to security or medical reasons.
n New inmates will be quarantined in Range D of the prison for 14 days before moving to the general population.
n The intake range will be used to house inmates pending test results; those who are cleared will be returned to the general population.
n Transportation of inmates to county courts are suspended for 20 days, meaning no inmates will be transferred to magisterial district judge offices or Fayette County Central Court for preliminary hearings or other hearings. Bower said they’re working on ways to teleconference those hearings, but those defendants would have to waive their right to be physically present at their hearings.
n Prison staff will no longer gather for pre-shift briefing meetings, and shift start and end times will be staggered.
n Fayette County has cancelled criminal trials for the month of August.
Bower added that two Aero Clave portable decontamination units purchased in March have arrived earlier this week.
The units are capable of performing hands-free disinfecting of an equipment room, bunk room or interior of a vehicle in under 30 minutes.
One unit is being used to clean and sanitize the prison while the other will be used to sanitize county vehicles and vehicles for first responders and then offices in the courthouse.
Furthermore, the county commissioners had agreed to have courtrooms sanitized after every hearing as the courthouse is only using the three bigger courtrooms for hearings to better accommodate social-distancing guidelines.
Bower said the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has been alerted to the status of testing of the inmates and staff, which test kits are currently being received for testing of all inmates and staff commencing on Monday.
Bower said the prison staff being approximately 60 with approximately 150 inmates, if the number of staff becomes too low in a worst-case scenario, the state department of corrections will send corrections officers in to man the prison.
“Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, but if it does, we have a contingency plan for that,” Bower said.
“We will not stop doing what needs to be done—following CDC guidelines has never stopped during this process,” Dunn said. “We reacted as fast as we can and remain committed to a safe and secure jail.”
Bower, Dunn and Vicites are members of the county prison board.
