Gov. Tom Wolf closed the state’s public schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Pennsylvania.
The case count across the state increased by 2,000 to 18,228 cases, and the number of deaths rose by 29 to 338 statewide.
Fayette County saw its largest one-day jump in cases, 10, bringing its total number of cases to 45, according to the state Department of Health.
Although there continues to be an increase in cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, social distancing and other mitigation efforts like nonlife-sustaining business closures are working.
“We are still seeing increases. We are not out of the woods by any means, but the curve has changed. It has gone from that exponential rise … where it was doubling every number of days to a somewhat flatter curve,” she said. “But it’s not completely flat.”
Last month, the total number of cases was doubling every two to three days. The increase in positive cases between Monday and Thursday represented a 40% increase in cases.
As the cases level out and begin to decrease, Levine said there is no firm timetable about when, or method as to how, the state would begin to reopen.
“It will not be one grand day where we do that in Pennsylvania, that would be extremely dangerous,” she said.
Levine said guidelines and closures would be relaxed in a “very slow progressive fashion, perhaps community by community or county by county.”
“We need to follow the timelines as the virus determines,” she said.
Wolf, who did not speak during an afternoon briefing due to technical difficulties, said earlier in the day that the decision to close public schools for the remainder of the academic year was a difficult one, but was “in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.”
He encouraged school districts to provide education to students, and noted that meals will continue to be made available to students during the closure.
The decision applies to brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units.
All Department of Education early learning program classrooms, including those for Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP) and Preschool Early Intervention, will also remain closed.
Other local counties also saw an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests: Greene from 17 to 21; Washington from 59 to 63; Westmoreland from 183 to 190 and Allegheny from 720 to 759.
The highest number of cases and deaths in the state has been in Philadelphia, where 5,029 cases have been reported and 86 people have died.
Levine said the DOH hoped to begin providing county emergency management officials with more detailed information about where the virus is within each county by the end of this week.
For more information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.