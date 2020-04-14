One additional COVID-19 case was reported in Fayette County on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 58.
Greene County, meanwhile, held steady at 23 cases for the fourth consecutive daily state Department of Health report. An additional positive case was reported in Washington County, bringing the count to 70.
DOH officials reported the statewide number of cases at 25,345, an uptick of 1,146 cases — the lowest increase in new cases since April 1.
The number of COVID-19 deaths rose from 524 on Monday to 584 on Tuesday.
Among the 60 newly reported deaths are three in Allegheny County and one in Washington County.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during her Tuesday briefing that the DOH has reminded labs and COVID-19 testing sites that they must collect information like the race and ethnicity of those who are tested for the virus and report it to the state.
“This is very important data to help us make informed and data-driven public health decisions,” Levine said.
She noted that more than 60% of the time, that data has not been included.
Also on Tuesday, Levine said the DOH is working on the release of additional geographic and demographic information about cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities like nursing or personal care homes.
She said that 1,869 of the state’s positive tests are in 232 long term care facilities in the state.
For more information about COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.