Nearly 16% of Fayette County’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 7.5% partially covered against the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
Over the next three weeks, 13,000 more are scheduled to receive the vaccine through clinics across Fayette, said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the county’s vaccination task force.
“It’s pretty exciting, and our numbers will climb pretty quickly,” Nuttall said Wednesday.
There were about 20,000 people on the county’s registry, “And we have worked through the overwhelming majority of them,” she said.
A WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital clinic will deliver 3,000 doses a week for three weeks, and 1,000 weekly for three weeks will be delivered by a Highlands Hospital-run clinic, Nuttall said. Pharmacies that have partnered with the task force will also participate.
Those who’ve received the vaccine are in the 1A designation, but the registry is open to all who wish to receive the vaccination. In fact, Nuttall encouraged those in the 1B and 1C designations to sign up now because the task force will move on to them as soon as it is able.
As the head of the county’s chamber, Nuttall recognizes the most effective way to help businesses recover is to get vaccine into as many arms as possible.
She said she’s proud of the efforts of so many who’ve come together to make that possible.
“We’re a whole new, very focused, proud feeling Fayette County – and this is proof of it,” she said. “Everyone is focused on a goal with no other concept in mind other than making the county better.”
To sign up for the county’s vaccine registry, visit fayettecountypa.org, and click on the yellow COVID-19 tab.
