Fayette County’s Vaccine Task Force continues to add names of homebound residents and will hold an after-hours clinic to help reach a goal of all willing residents to be vaccinated by May 31.
“We had about 100 (homebound residents) added to the list as of yesterday,” said Muriel Nuttall, task force co-chair on Wednesday.
A week prior, the task force started the vaccine list for those unable to leave their homes due to illness.
Emergency medical service providers will travel to residents’ locations to administer both first and second doses of vaccine via appointment. There is no charge for the vaccine.
Nuttall said once the mass clinics were up and running in the county, the task force started contacting anyone who had information on homebound residents so EMS agencies could plan to administer the vaccine to those locations in an efficient manner.
“We’re trying to make our appointment list as comprehensive and complete as possible, before we begin administering any homebound vaccinations,” Nuttall said, adding that anyone who’s homebound, related to someone who’s homebound or caring for a homebound resident can call the vaccine registry number at 724-430-3900 or register online at www.fayettecountypa.org.
“Let us know so we can get the information so the EMS providers can take care of those folks,” she said.
After providing all necessary information, someone from the task force will then contact them to schedule an appointment.
Additionally, if a resident is physically able to travel but does not have transportation, they can contact the Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) office at 724-628-7433 to arrange for transportation to one of the county task force clinics.
Based on multiple requests, Nuttall said they will have an after hours vaccination clinic on April 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Uniontown Mall at the former Burlington location.
She added that the clinic is open to anyone 16 or older. Registration can be done by 724-430-3900 or clicking on the yellow COVID-19 tab on the county’s website, www.fayettecountypa.org.
