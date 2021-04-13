A new initiative of the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will help vaccinate homebound residents.
The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, as well as various EMS partner providers, will administer the vaccine to homebound people who are elderly, mentally ill or unable to leave their homes.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Scott Dunn said homebound residents who want a COVID-19 vaccine can either call 724-430-3900 or register online at fayettecountypa.org, designating they need to be placed on a list to receive the vaccine at home.
The task force will then contact those residents and make arrangements for EMS to travel to their homes to administer both the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine via appointment.
The task force is currently coordinating with the Fayette County Area of Agency on Aging, Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration, Chestnut Ridge Counseling and various home hospice groups to generate a list of homebound residents who cannot travel to receive the vaccine.
Fayette County EMA is also working with the county housing authority and its property managers to reach those located in public housing who are otherwise unable to travel to a task force clinic, partner hospital or pharmacy for their vaccinations.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said, as of Tuesday there were about 42,600 first shots given, and the numbers are growing each day.
“Anybody who wants a shot, we want to make sure you get a shot,” Vicites said, adding that if anyone works during the day, the county is working to set up some evening and weekend clinics.
Vicites was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January and said it was difficult to get through.
“Please consider getting a shot,” he said. “You’re better off getting the vaccine.”
Additionally, if someone is physically able to travel but do not have transportation, they may contact the Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation office to arrange for transportation to one of the county task force clinics.
Call FACT at 724-628-7433 for more information, as the cost of transportation can be covered in many cases.
There is no charge for the vaccine. On Tuesday, the state expanded the eligibility of the vaccine to all 16 and older in Pennsylvania, which happened one week ahead of schedule.
For more information about the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce, its homebound initiative or latest eligibility expansion details, visit www.fayettecountypa.org
