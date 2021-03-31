Anyone in the 1A category in Fayette County who still wishes to be vaccinated needs to pick up the phone, stat.
The registry established by the county’s task force has run out of names.
Muriel Nuttall, co-chair of the task force, said anyone in that category who’s signed up, but hasn’t received a call – or anyone in that designation who hasn’t signed up but wants a vaccine – can call 724-466-4889 to request an appointment as soon as Thursday.
“It’s incredible that we’re at a point where just between Uniontown and Highlands hospitals alone, I think they’ve given 26,000 vaccinations – and that doesn’t include our partner pharmacies and Centerville Clinics,” Nuttall said Tuesday.
The swiftness with which the county has moved through its population has led the task force to approach state officials, asking for permission to move into the 1B designation.
Those in the 1B phase include food and agricultural workers, U.S. postal workers, clergy and manufacturing workers. A full listing of those eligible in all phases can be found on health.pa.gov.
Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important for those in the 1B and 1C categories to sign up on the registry at fayettecountypa.org now to keep the process moving forward.
“We have 4,100 doses coming next week for the two large clinics,” she noted.
Until the county gets the go-ahead from the state, however, they must limit vaccines to the 1A phase only, Nuttall said.
“We have excelled at getting our residents in that population vaccinated, and we have ample vaccine. We need that permission to move on to the next group,” she said.
When the categories shift, Nuttall said the task force is exploring ways to have clinics at different times to accommodate those whose work schedules make coming in for the shot during typical business hours difficult. They also plan to add additional ways to schedule vaccine appointments.
The task force recently created a subcommittee to work on getting homebound residents vaccinated, too. Nuttall said registrants will be able to note on the form that they are unable to come in for the shot, and arrangements will be made to vaccinate them.
“The residents of Fayette County should be proud that we’re in this place. Now, we’re trying to come up with every way possible to make sure we’ve covered our population,” she said.
Now, however, county officials wait to see if the task force gets permission to move faster than the state in the race to vaccinate residents.
“We don’t want to stop. We’ve got good momentum. Our partners are strong and we need to be able to keep on moving forward,” Nuttall said.
