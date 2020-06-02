Fayette County voters hit the polls for Tuesday’s primary election without any worries of COVID-19.
“I didn’t have any fears about voting,” said William Metts of Perryopolis.
Metts said he didn’t trust the mail-in ballots and decided to vote in person while wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Poll workers were also in masks and were dutifully disinfecting pens, wiping down tables and keeping the spaces voters used to fill out their ballots well separated.
“It was really easy to vote today,” Metts said.
Lynne Roy of Vanderbilt said she believes it is always best to vote in person, adding that it’s a way for the poll workers to confirm who’s voting. She, too, was weary of mailing in a ballot.
“I don’t think the mail system is accurate,” Roy said, adding that she had few concerns about voting in person. “They had hand sanitizer and you were able to sit by yourself when you voted.”
Dave Thomas of Franklin Township said going out to vote was neither difficult nor worrisome.
“Everything went well,” Thomas said. “They (poll workers) told me everything I needed to do.”
While he had no criticisms of the voting process and measures taken by poll workers, Roy said he found those not wearing masks while out and about a sign of disrespect to others.
One voter who did not want to be identified and was not wearing a mask when going to vote said he didn’t have any safety concerns when going to vote.
He was the only person interviewed for the story not wearing a mask.
Jamie Lewis of Franklin Township said she wasn’t worried about heading out to the polls on Tuesday and believed the poll workers made the necessary precautions.
“They were wiping down the pens, and they were wearing their masks,” Lewis said.
