The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death each for Fayette and Washington counties over the weekend.
Fayette and Washington counties joined Greene County with no deaths reported from Friday’s update to the 12 p.m. update on Saturday by the department of health.
In terms of new COVID-19 cases by county, Fayette added 40 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 10,442; while Washington County added 23 new cases, bringing its total to 13,687.
Also on Saturday, Greene County’s total number of cases increased by three, bringing its total to 2,669.
On Sunday, the department of health reported 14 new cases were added in Fayette with a total of 10,456 cases along with the one additional death totaling 266 COVID-related deaths. Washington County also added 14 new cases with a new total of 13,701 along with the one additional death totaling 258 deaths.
Greene County’s new numbers released Sunday showed an increase of two cases, bringing its total to 2,671. The county’s number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at 33 with no new deaths reported over the weekend.
The department of health said Saturday there were 1,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 403 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 with most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, department of health officials said.
The current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak May 3, the department of health said.
