Fayette County reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 74 new cases Friday. The county saw nine new deaths from the disease Thursday and another one Friday, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 114 deaths in the county since March.
Washington County’s reported death toll from the disease climbed by three on Thursday and by four on Friday, reaching a total of 135 deaths. There was one new virus death in Greene County reported Thursday and none on Friday, bringing the total to 15 deaths.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported 8,992 new cases Thursday and 7,714 Friday, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 648,039 since March. The virus has killed 16,214 Pennsylvanians after 306 new statewide deaths were reported Thursday and 236 were reported Friday.
The state said hospitalizations linked to the virus have nearly doubled since the spring. The state reported a total of 5,624 hospitalizations Friday, with 1,172 patients in intensive-care units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.