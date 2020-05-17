Essential services for senior citizens are continuing from the Fayette County Community Action Agency (FCCAA) even while the impact of COVID-19 continues affecting many in the community.
Currently, the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center provides approximately 45 grab-and-go meals daily for their senior clients for curbside pickup
The meals consist of an entrée, dessert and milk, and are handed to the seniors to take home.
The Meals on Wheels program is currently delivering hot and frozen meals three days a week to 300 seniors.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program has seen an increase of 10% in meal delivery, according to the FCCAA.
“We are proud to continue providing Meals on Wheels to our seniors,” said Kim Hawk, FCCAA Director of Operations. “Not only do we provide a nutritious meal, but we are able to do a wellness check on the seniors.”
Hawk said that in some situations, the Meals on Wheels driver is the only person some of the seniors see throughout the day.
FCCAA’s Neighborhood Partnership Program and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program partnered together to provide cards, crafts, word games and letters to the Meals on Wheels recipients to let them know the agency and the community care and are thinking about them.
“FCCAA is grateful for our volunteers who continue to give back to their community during these difficult times,” Hawk said.
While both volunteers and staff members have been delivering meals, the Meals on Wheels program is currently in need of volunteers to deliver meals on Wednesdays.
If interested, please contact Crystal Barnhart at 724-437-6050 ext. 2237.
Any senior who is 60 years and older and not a client of the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center and is in need of a meal, can contact Crystal Barnhart, Rena Dickinson at 724-437-6050 ext. 2248 or the Recreation Center kitchen at 724-437-6050 ext. 2231.
For new clients to qualify for a meal, they must call and complete the intake process over the phone, which will consist of basic information.
Individuals must join the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center to receive a meal. To schedule a meal for pick-up, please call the day before.
