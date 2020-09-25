Fayette County’s incidence rate and percent of positive COVID-19 cases continues to remain below the state’s levels.
The state updated its early warning dashboard Friday, which shows Fayette had 19.9 cases per 100,000 residents between Sept. 18 and 24. The state overall had 39.6 cases per 100,000.
The statewide positivity rate for tests done during that same time period was 3.2%, while Fayette’s was 2.9%.
Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties were also below state numbers for both measures.
Greene County, meanwhile, had a 3.5% positivity rate. The county’s incidence rate was lower than the state’s.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives.”
Officials noted that cases in those ages 19 through 24 are significantly higher this month than they were in April.
In this area of the state, nearly 28% of September’s cases are in those within that age bracket.
The rise prompted Levine to issue a warning to college-aged students last week that they must be careful, noting that they can spread the virus to others who may get seriously ill.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low,” Levine said.
She also urged residents to download the state’s COVID Alert PA smartphone app, which uses Bluetooth to notify users if they’ve been in close contact with someone later diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low,” Levine said.
Local DOH data updates reported Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 788 cases (+5); 15,024 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 183 cases (+1); 4,244 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,320 cases (+9); 24,594 negative tests; 29 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,184 cases (+34); 41,766 negative tests; 52 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 11,995 cases (+68); 169,360 negative tests; 354 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 154,203 (+806); 1,816,397 negative tests; 8,081 deaths (+2)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 21 cases in residents; 18 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 18 in employees; 10 deaths
Westmoreland County: 24 facilities; 241 cases in residents; 70 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,482 cases in residents; 514 in employees; 285 deaths
Pennsylvania: 969 facilities; 22,591 cases in residents; 4,961 in employees; 5,419 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
