The Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank announced mass distribution sites in the Uniontown and Connellsville areas this week for those hit economically by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The drive-through distributions are for individuals who are in need of food assistance as a result of the impact of COVID-19,” said Paige Mastrippolito, planner and grant writer for FCCAA. “We’ve had several distribution sites so far for individuals in need of food due to COVID-19 and they do not have income eligibility requirements.”
She added individuals do not need to be previously signed up and do not need to provide proof of income.
Participants will be able to stay in their cars while receiving a box of food placed in the trunk by volunteers.
Residents can receive food at Penn State Fayette - The Eberly Campus at 2201 University Drive in Lemont Furnace from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday or at the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department at 1527 Pittsburgh St. in Connellsville from 1 to 2:30 Friday.
Those participating are asked to line up no earlier than noon and have their trunks open.
