State health officials on Wednesday reported 35,045 confirmed and 639 probable cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Officials also reported 1,325 confirmed and 297 probable deaths from the virus.
Since Fayette County’s first case was reported on March 22, the number of cases has slowly risen to 70. The state Department of Health noted 1,394 residents have tested negative in Fayette.
Greene County’s rise in cases has also been slow since its first cases were reported on March 25. Since April 11, when there were 23 cases, there have only been two additional positive cases.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Locally, three deaths have been reported in Fayette County, two in Washington County and 74 in Allegheny County. Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha, who is reporting deaths in real time, said 25 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
Westmoreland’s case count grew by nine to 300, according to the DOH, while Washington County’s total rose to 87.
For more information, including county-level data on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
