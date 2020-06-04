As Fayette and surrounding counties enter the green phase of reopening today, there have been few new COVID-19 cases reported.
Fayette County, in fact, has seen only two new cases since entering the yellow phase on May 22. Greene County has had none.
Six new cases were detected in Washington County, and 19 new cases were reported in Westmoreland County since May 22.
Moving into the so-called green phase loosens many of the restrictions, while still encouraging telework, masking and social distancing.
Among the restrictions for counties going green, are a prohibition against gatherings of more than 250 people, and the restriction that restaurants, personal care services, gyms and other indoor recreation and casinos must operate at 50% capacity.
Businesses like hair and nail salons must see clients by appointment, while gyms and other indoor recreation facilities are strongly encouraged to do the same.
Statewide, there were 537 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 73,942 cases. The state Department of Health data indicated 5,817 people have died from the virus.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
