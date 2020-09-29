With less than a week left to go, fewer than two dozen restaurants in Fayette County have filed self-certification documents with the state.
Restaurants were allowed to open at 50% indoor dining capacity on Sept. 21, but to continue at that level, had to self-certify that they would follow industry guidance and mitigation efforts related to COVID-19.
The certification process started Sept. 21, and is done through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Restaurants do not have to certify, but those that do not can only operate at 25% of indoor dining capacity.
Capacity-related enforcement is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 5.
“Pennsylvania’s businesses have worked diligently over the past few months to reopen safely, ensuring that customers and staff are protected against COVID-19 through the use of masks and social distancing efforts,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “This new process will further help our restaurants on their path to recovery while instilling confidence in any patrons who walk through their door.
A search engine to see which businesses have completed the certification is available at www.pa.gov/covid/open-and-certified-pennsylvania.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 restaurants had filed paperwork in Fayette County. Five in Greene County had done so, 67 in Washington County and 115 in Westmoreland.
Local DOH data updates reported Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 809 cases (+6); 15,459 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 188 cases (no change); 4,362 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,364 cases (+18); 25,227 negative tests; 30 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,260 cases (+14); 42,746 negative tests; 56 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 12,305 cases (+71); 173,108 negative tests; 357 deaths (+2)
Pennsylvania: 157,814 (+988); 1,866,761 negative tests; 8,123 deaths (+16)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 21 cases in residents; 19 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 18 in employees; 11 deaths
Westmoreland County: 26 facilities; 274 cases in residents; 79 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,515 cases in residents; 523 in employees; 286 deaths
Pennsylvania: 977 facilities; 22,846 cases in residents; 5,047 in employees; 5,436 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
