A fifth Fayette County resident died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
It was the first death reported in the county since April 24. The DOH also reported the largest increase in positive cases in Fayette – 34 – since the first case was detected on March 22.
Of Fayette’s 465 cases, 448 have been confirmed and 17 are listed as probable. The DOH reported 9,362 negative tests in county residents.
On Wednesday, Walmart locations in Uniontown and West Brownsville started offering drive-thru testing. The local sites are among 13 Walmart locations doing testing across the state.
“There is no out of pocket cost for those individuals being tested; the state is assuming the financial cost for the testing efforts,” Walmart Regional Health and Wellness Director Jamie Reilly said Thursday.
The nasal swabs tests are self-administered by the patient, Reilly said. Those who do not believe they can swab themselves are asked to bring someone with them to conduct the test.
The swabs will be sent to Quest Diagnostics for testing, and patients must pre-register at www.myquestcovidtestpa.com.
The local testing sites are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Walmart sites are among 445 total testing sites across the state, officials said.
Gov. Tom Wolf said between 20,000 and 22,000 tests are now conducted daily in Pennsylvania. In April, the testing capacity was around 8,000 daily, he said.
“But,” Wolf said, “we have been experiencing delays in getting Pennsylvanians their test results due to national labs becoming overwhelmed by the need for testing in states that are experiencing a major outbreak.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said some test results have taken up to 14 days.
“That’s … clearly too long,” she said.
Reilly said the average turnaround for testing at Walmart sites is seven days.
With many public schools set to fully or partially reopen, Levine said Thursday that state officials are working on guidance for what will happen if positive COVID-19 cases are identified in students, faculty or staff.
And Wolf, when asked for comment about a directive from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association that fans not be allowed at sporting events, said he does not believe any sporting events should be played in the fall.
“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings,” Wolf said, “and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us.”
The DOH and state Department of Education issued a recommendation Thursday that all pre-K through 12th grade school and recreational sports be postponed until “at least” Jan. 1.
But, a release from the agencies noted, the postponement is a “strong recommendation and not an order or mandate.” The agencies said the decision to forego fall sports rests with school administrators and elected school board members.
The guidance applies to team and individual as well as school and non-school recreational youth sports, but does not apply to collegiate or professional sports.
Local DOH data updates reported between Wednesday and Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 465 cases (+34) 9,362 negative tests; five deaths (+1)
Greene County: 110 cases (no change); 2,931 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 808 cases (+23); 15,956 negative tests; 11 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,484 cases (+9); 30,726 negative tests; 46 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 8,612 cases (+100); 117,054 negative tests; 243 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 116,521 cases (+807); 1,183,730 negative tests; 7,282 deaths (+38)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 10 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 29 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 21 facilities; 188 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 87 facilities; 965 cases in residents; 307 in employees; 182 deaths
Pennsylvania: 870 facilities; 19,799 cases in residents; 4,071 in employees; 4,943 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
To report violations related to mask-wearing or the July 15 targeted mitigation order, contact state or local police.
