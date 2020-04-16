Since April 1, the state’s online liquor and wine sales through the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website have hit $2.18 million.
To put that number in context, $5 million in alcohol was ordered through the state’s e-commerce site during the entire 2018-19 fiscal year.
After brick-and-mortar stores were closed last month to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf reopened online sales April 1. Putting an order in, however, was tricky since the site accepted a set number of orders daily.
Now, said state Liquor Control Board Chairman Tim Holden, 49 fulfillment centers are handling orders, with the goal to get to 121 doing so by the weekend.
The website is currently accepting 6,500 orders daily, an 850% increase since April 1 and a 261% increase over the 1,800 orders they’ve been accepting more recently.
Holden said the site expects to be able to accept 10,000 or more orders soon.
In addition to placing orders on the state site, the PCLB noted nearly 1,000 state-licensed breweries, wineries and distilleries can sell their products, with many doing so online.
Restaurants are able to sell beer too, and some restaurants, grocery or convenience stores sell both beer or wine.
Beer distributors also remain open, and residents are also able to purchase wine from more than 1,200 licensed direct wine shippers.
