A huge crowd is expected at this year's Fireworks Over Fayette June 28, which will raise money for local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
"We know that people need celebrations like this, and that it's really important to have," said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber of commerce has hosted the event for more than 25 years. Directors analyzed whether they should continue with the annual fireworks display, and made the decision to cancel their typical festival that precedes the fireworks to encourage social distancing. Vendors will sell drinks and bagged snacks.
"We would encourage people to stay in their family groups, not to mingle, and to social distance as much as possible," she said.
The display typically draws 25,000 to 30,000 people. With the large number of canceled events and the interest the event has drawn on social media, she said they are expecting a large crowd. The event announcement had 780 shares on Facebook.
"If the social media push is any indication, it will be huge," Nuttall said.
They also hired additional security this year. Nuttall thanked the South Union Volunteer Fire Co., South Union Code Township Enforcement Officers, state police and constables for their help and support.
While the event remains free, they will accept donations at the entrance to support the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and its members.
"With the business community struggling right now, we are asking for donations from the public," she said.
They are also taking donations online at fayettechamberstore.com, and donations can be sent to the Fayette Chamber of Commerce at 65 West Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
"Help us keep the fireworks tradition alive in Fayette!" the announcement said. "Many other celebrations have sadly been cancelled – but we still have the ability to provide our community a great, but safe show!"
Sponsors will be recognized before, during and after the event.
"We've actually had quite a few members of the public send us donations," Nuttall said.
The fireworks show begins at dusk, put on by Keystone Fireworks. The best viewing area is at the Uniontown Mall.
