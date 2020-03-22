The first positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Fayette County, state health officials said Sunday.
It was one of 108 new positive cases in the state, bringing the total to 479 cases in 33 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, said state Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
“I know that this is a difficult and stressful time for everyone. It’s so important for everyone to follow the directive of Gov. (Tom) Wolf to please stay home, and for (non-life-sustaining) businesses to please close, and for everyone to do their part,” Levine said.
She noted a continued uptick in the number of new positive cases daily, reiterating several times during her daily briefing that residents across the state need to stay home as much as possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Sunday numbers showed 40 positive cases in Allegheny County, seven in Washington County and four in Westmoreland County. The Allegheny County Department of Health, which has been releasing positive case numbers on a rolling basis, noted four hospitalizations there related to the virus, and officials said they are aware of “a number of additional cases” that have not yet been updated in the system.
The state DOH updates its numbers once each day, at noon.
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Greene County, but Levine said that does not mean that residents in more rural areas should let their guard down.
“Rural Pennsylvania has not seen as many cases because of the lower population density,” Levine said, “but this disease is extremely serious and even deadly.”
Across the state, Levine said, 47 people – about 10% of those infected – have required hospitalization since March 6.
In response to questions, Levine said discussions are ongoing about whether Wolf would issue a shelter-in-place order for everyone in the state. She noted, however, that such an order would not preclude people from going to the grocery store or pharmacy, if needed.
“We’ll be seeing in the coming days what decisions are necessary,” Levine said.
She also noted that there are no plans to rescind Wolf’s shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses, nor are there plans to stop restaurants from providing take out or delivery services.
“This order is essential to mitigate the spread … of COVID-19. We need people to practice social distancing and please stay home,” she said.
State police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick, on Sunday, noted they would begin enforcement of businesses that should be closed, but are not.
Noncompliant businesses can face summary citations punishable by fines or jail time, and some businesses could face additional administrative penalties, he noted.
“Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public,” Evanchick said.
Also during the Sunday DOH briefing, Levine again reminded parents to say “no” to children who are asking for playdates with friends, a matter she has addressed in the past. Those outings expose children to other children, and parents to other parents, potentially further spreading COVID-19, Levine said.
And while she continued to remind all Pennsylvanians to stay at home, Levine did encourage people to get outside, while ensuring they stay a safe distance away from others.
“Being outside in wonderful weather is very healthy,” she said.
For additional information, visits , health.pa.gov. or cdc.gov.
