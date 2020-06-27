Locals are returning to gyms and fitness centers to restore their routines, physical fitness and social interactions after the coronavirus quarantine.
“They need some type of physical outlet, especially when the weight of the quarantine is so heavy,” said Lori Rosensteel, owner of House of SteeL in Connellsville.
Many area gyms reopened as the region entered the green phase, following a shutdown that lasted more than two months, taking a toll on small businesses.
“It seems with this quarantine, small businesses took the hit, and it was a very scary time for us because we don’t have that buffer in place like some of the larger facilities,” she said.
Many local fitness centers were able to stay afloat with a combination of innovation and member support.
House of SteeL sold T-shirts and offered vitamin delivery. Some members continued paying their membership dues. At OmBody, yoga instructors offered classes through Facebook Live for donations, which went toward rental payments for the Uniontown massage and wellness center, and Goodie Girls Cake Shoppe in Uniontown held an art auction to raise funds for the facility. Those efforts combined to pay two of the three months of rental payments.
“I don’t know if we would have been able to reopen if we’d had to pay three months of rent out of pocket,” said OmBody Owner Leann Beatty.
OmBody reopened for massage as the region entered the green phase, and some instructors are offering outdoor classes. They are reopening for indoor classes after the 4th of July as they solidify their social distancing plans.
“People are asking when they can come back. They’re ready to come back. I think everyone wants to get back to as normal as possible, as soon as possible,” she said.
Yoga instructor Jenny Dayton, who teaches at OmBody and holds outdoor classes at the Summit Inn in Farmington, has often had full classes since she started teaching again earlier this month. The outdoor classes provide plenty of room for social distancing, but also give students fresh air and extra energy, she said.
“I feel that it’s definitely necessary to attend the group classes, especially if people are wanting that social interaction,” she said. “It’s in a safe environment outdoors. We’re practicing social distancing. If they’re comfortable with it, they’re going to get not only the benefits of yoga, but they’re being social, being out with friends, doing the things they didn’t get to do in quarantine.”
Mike Quinn, Chairman of the YMCA board of directors, said they looked to other YMCA facilities in the area to determine their procedures, which are slightly stricter than CDC guidelines require. He said they loosened their rules last week, reopening areas such as the aerobic and weight rooms and lap swimming. About 25% to 40% of their members have returned since the reopening, with the numbers closer to 40% last week. With the age range of their members including seniors and young children in daycare facilities, Quinn said they found it best to err on the side of caution.
Programs Director Tyler Kurosky said that although seniors are more vulnerable to COVID-19, more senior members have returned than anyone else, and stay longer than usual.
“It’s a strong community of people, especially with our senior population. They come every day. They come to work out, but they also come to socialize,” he said.
The YMCA set up capacity limits in their exercise rooms, and cards are placed on the machine after it is used. Cleaning logs are on display in the facility, and they use atomizer hand sanitizers in addition to other sanitizer and cleaning stations. Kurosky said 10 new members joined in the last week. Quinn said they are planning to call some of their members who have not yet returned to tell them about the precautions they put in place.
“Studies show exercise improves your mood and reduces anxiety,” he said. “Especially with everything going on, people do tend to be having some depression and anxiety just because of life in the pandemic,” he said.
The YMCA also put out fitness recommendations during the quarantine, such as encouraging walking. House of SteeL implemented a Facebook Bingo game with workouts, and Rosensteel encouraged forming virtual partnerships.
“It was for anyone that needed something to keep them going,” she said. “I tried to make a lot of connections so people wouldn’t feel so isolated.”
They have implemented a schedule for members to keep their capacity to 10 at a time. They also added foot door openers so that people don’t have to touch doors to open them, and members are doing temperature checks. Rosensteel said most of the CDC guidelines on cleanliness were already in place at the facility.
“We always prided ourselves on being super clean. We try to be the cleanest gym in the area,” she said.
An influx of new members signed up at the end of the quarantine, she said, which will help make up for a deficit caused by the closure.
“I think people had a lot of pent up energy, and they needed an outlet,” she said, adding that many people also experienced weight gain over the past few months.
She said the shutdown was a challenging time, but it was a relief to reopen. Rosensteel said she was grateful to their members for their support, and said the pandemic reinforced the sense of community.
“We never expected the pandemic to run its course like it did, or to last as long as it did,” she said. “But the way I look at it is, we’re so much stronger now.”
