More than 1,000 new instances of COVID-19 were reported across the state Friday, as the state neared the 100,000-case mark.
Counts increased locally, with 12 additional cases in Fayette County, two in Greene County and 17 in Washington County. While 19 additional virus-related deaths were reported across the state Friday, none was in those three counties.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf reduced indoor seating capacity to 25% at restaurants and bars that serve food. Bars that do not serve food were ordered to close. Additional measures include restricting indoor gatherings to 25 people, and asking employers to have workers telecommute unless it is not possible.
On Friday, Wolf’s office noted support for the measures from some of the state’s previous governors.
“A global pandemic like this requires leadership and swift action to prevent devastating effects on our citizens and our society,” said former Gov. Ed Rendell, who served from 2003 to 2011.
He called mitigation efforts put in place “both effective and strong.”
“The recent spike means we must pull together again as a commonwealth to stop the spread of this disease and keep our citizens and communities safe. (Wolf’s) new executive order on mitigation is the right thing to do, is measured and Pennsylvania will be better and safer for it,” he said.
Republican Tom Ridge, who governed the state from 1995 to 2001, urged residents to heed mask-wearing directives.
“Like all Pennsylvanians, Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine are hoping to avoid the COVID-19 spikes impacting other states so that we can get our economy back up and running as soon as possible. Wearing a mask is a simple, selfless act all of us should support.”
Mark Schweiker, governor from 2001 to 2003, took over office when Ridge resigned to become homeland security adviser following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“I know all too well the importance of swift action to keep Pennsylvanians safe during a crisis,” he said. “These summer measures, as I see it, are part of a strategy to help us avoid a second public health and economic crisis later in the year. Wearing your mask amounts to saying let’s beat the virus now, not later when it might be too late.”
Local DOH data updates reported between Thursday and Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 235 cases (+12); 6,817 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 79 cases (+2); 1,995 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 535 cases (+17); 11,601 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,117 cases (+28); 23,854 negative tests; 40 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 5,990 cases (+240); 84,514 negative tests; 202 deaths (+1)
Pennsylvania: 99,478 cases (+1,032); 899,912 negative tests; 6,992 deaths (+19)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; eight cases in residents; six in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: eight facilities; 11 cases in residents; five in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 156 cases in residents; 49 in employees; 29 deaths
Allegheny County: 58 facilities; 613 cases in residents; 198 in employees; 160 deaths
Pennsylvania: 777 facilities; 18,520 cases in residents; 3,562 in employees; 4,784 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
