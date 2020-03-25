Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Fayette County, according to the state Department of Health.
Uniontown Hospital conducted three of those tests, Community Relations Director Josh Krysak said Wednesday.
He said one of those who tested positive is hospitalized at the facility. A second positive test was confirmed at the hospital’s South Union Township drive-thru testing site and the third was a patient discharged from the emergency department, he said.
“In all cases, all protocols were followed and all precautions taken and we are confident that any possible spread of the virus from these cases was mitigated as a result,” Krysak said. “Our focus continues to be on providing for the care and safety of all of our patients and all of our staff.”
Citing privacy regulations, he said the hospital would not release any specific information about those who tested positive.
Fayette County’s case count rose by two over DOH numbers reported Tuesday. It was one of several area counties to see an uptick in positive cases.
Greene County, which confirmed its first case Tuesday evening, now has a second case. Washington County’s total increased from nine to 10 cases, and Westmoreland County saw an increase of five cases to 16.
Allegheny County saw the biggest jump in the area, with 30 additional cases reported. The DOH reported 88 cases there.
The local increases were among 276 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 1,124 in 44 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said 11 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19, including two in Allegheny County.
During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf continued to stress the importance of social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
Levine noted about 120 people have required hospitalization since March 6. Of those, 38 required intensive care treatment, and 18 required the use of a breathing machine.
On Wednesday, Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to additional counties, bringing the total to 10. Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties are subject to the order.
He said he was issuing the orders piecemeal, based on case increases in individual counties.
Wolf noted that, “So far, much of the burden of response has been borne by business owners,” citing his order to close physical locations of all non-life-sustaining businesses and bar restaurants and bars from dine-in services.
He noted he was “seeking every possible source of assistance” for struggling businesses.
On Wednesday, he introduced the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA), which would allow eligible businesses to borrow up to $100,000 without interest. Additional information is available through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We’re going to recover from this crisis,” Wolf said, “but first we have to get through it.”
